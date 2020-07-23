Oman reports over 3,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced that six people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 355.

MOH also announced 1,099 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 979 Omanis and 120 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 72,646.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 344 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 287, 588.

MOH also reported that 3,427 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 51,349 in Oman.

A total of 80 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 589, including 169 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.