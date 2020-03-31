Oman reports first Covid-19 death

Muscat: Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, late Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the first person to die in the country of Covid-19 is from the capital Muscat.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the first case of death for a 72-year-old citizen with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate,” the statement said.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has reported 10 deaths so far, followed by UAE (6), Bahrain (4), Qatar and Oman one each.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced the registration of 13 new cases confirmed with Covid-19, bringing the total to 192.

The ministry also said 34 cases have fully recovered.