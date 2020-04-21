Oman reports eight Covid-19 death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the death of a 53-year-old resident, which is the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Health April 19 announced the death of a resident aged 59, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 7.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17 announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death.

Also on April 17, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital.