Oman reports 973 new cases, 15 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 973 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 118,140.

MOH also reported 15 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,301.

The total recovery cases reached 108,681, while the recovery rate climbed to 92%.

During the past 24 hours reached 42 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 351 cases, of which 148 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

