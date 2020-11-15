CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 947 new cases, 12 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 947 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 120,389.

MOH also reported 12 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,338.

The total recovery cases reached 111,096, which is 92.3 percent of the total cases reported so far.

26 people hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 300, including 138 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

