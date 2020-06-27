CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 919 new cases, including 6 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 919 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 517 Omanis and 402 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 36,953.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 159.

According to MOH, a total of 2,508 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 881 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 20,363 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 431, including 113 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

