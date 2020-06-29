Oman reports 910 new cases, including 6 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 910 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 535 Omanis and 375 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 39, 060.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total toll to 169.

According to MOH, a total of 3,191 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 1, 222 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 22,422 in Oman.

A total of 53 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 423, including 115 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).