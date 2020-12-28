Local Main 

Oman reports 91 cases, zero death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 91 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,563.

MOH reported four new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,495.

The total recovery cases reached 121, 182, which is 94.2 of the total recovery rate.

One person was hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 86, including 37 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

