Oman reports 908 new cases, eight deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 908 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 141, 496.

MOH reported eight Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,570.

The total recovery cases reached 132,459, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Nineteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 197, including 67 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).