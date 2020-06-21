CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 905 new cases, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 905 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 402 Omanis and 503 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 29,471 including 3 new deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,804 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 131.

MOH also reported that 772 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 15,552 in Oman.

A total of 33 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 396, including 101 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

