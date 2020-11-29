CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 905 new cases, 27 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 223 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 123, 484.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,418.

The total recovery cases reached 114, 963, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty-one people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 218, including 107 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

