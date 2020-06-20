Oman reports 896 new cases, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 896 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 391 Omanis and 505 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 28,566 including 3 new deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,448 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 128.

MOH also reported that 806 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 14,780 in Oman.

A total of 63 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 411, including 99 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.