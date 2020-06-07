Oman reports 866 new cases, including 3 deaths

Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Sunday 866 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 319 Omanis and 547 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 16, 882, including 75 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,907 people were tested today.

Three deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, taking the total toll to 75 from 72.

The ministry pointed out that 3, 451 cases have recovered.

A total of 68 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 290, including 75 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.