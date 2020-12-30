Oman reports 86 cases, zero death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 86 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,719.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,497.

The total recovery cases reached 121, 614, which is 94.5 % of the total recovery rate.

Seven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 82, including 31 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).