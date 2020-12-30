CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 86 cases, zero death

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 86 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,719.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,497.

The total recovery cases reached 121, 614, which is 94.5 % of the total recovery rate.

Seven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 82, including 31 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9216 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

UK Covid-19 vaccine to begin human trials on Thursday

Oman Observer Comments Off on UK Covid-19 vaccine to begin human trials on Thursday

Warmth, hospitality, and charm will keep bringing people back to Oman

Yeru Ebuen Comments Off on Warmth, hospitality, and charm will keep bringing people back to Oman

Last flight leaves Ataturk as Istanbul switches airports

Oman Observer Comments Off on Last flight leaves Ataturk as Istanbul switches airports