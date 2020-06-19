Oman reports 852 new cases, including 6 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 852 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 368 Omanis and 484 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 27, 670, including six deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,317 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total toll to 125.

MOH also reported that 710 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 13,794 in Oman.

A total of 55 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 389, including 102 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.