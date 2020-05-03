Oman reports 85 Covid-19 new cases, including 64 expats

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has announced 85 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,568, including 12 deaths and 750 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 21 Omanis and 64 expatriates.

The Ministry of Health announced on May 2 said a 60-year-old resident died after being infected with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 12.

On April 30, an Omani woman aged 33 died due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The Ministry of Health in Oman announced the death of a 74-year-old citizen with Covid-19 on April 24. With this, the total number of deaths in the Sultanate reaches 10.

On Thursday (April 23), a 57-year-old resident of Muscat succumbed to coronavirus (Covid-19).

MOH on April 21 had announced the death of a 53-year-old resident of Muscat- the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Earlier on April 19, MoH had announced the death of a resident aged 59, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate then to 7.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17 had announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death.

Also on April 17, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room with an attached toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.