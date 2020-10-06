Oman reports 834 new cases, 5 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 834 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 102, 648, while the number of recoveries stood at 91,275, which is 88.9 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 990.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 557, of which 210are in intensive care units (ICU).