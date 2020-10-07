CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local Main 

Oman reports 817 new cases, 10 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 817 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 103, 465, while the number of recoveries stood at 91,329, which is 88.2 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 000.

The Ministry also pointed out that 57 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 554, of which 211 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

