Oman reports 810 new cases, including 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 810 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 468 Omanis and 342 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 25 629, including two deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,797 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Two new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 116.

MOH also reported that 708 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 11,797 in Oman.

A total of 64 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 362, including 102 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.