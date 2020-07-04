Oman reports 809 cases outside Muscat today

The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 people died of Covid19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 203.

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

MOH also announced 1,177 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 969 Omanis and 208 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 45, 106.

Of the total deaths reported, 114 of them are residents and 89 Omanis; 107 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 96 in the 60+ group and 170 of them are males.

Of the total 203 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 132, followed by South Batinah 22, North Batinah 21, Al Dhakilyah 8, South al Sharqiyah 7, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 5, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 6.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,802 deaths, followed by UAE 318, Kuwait 360, Qatar 121, and Bahrain 95.

On Saturday, Muscat reported 368 new cases

North al Batinah 273,

South al Batinah 234,

Al Dhakilyah 79,

Al-Wusta 4,

South Sharqiyah 62,

North Sharqiyah 39,

Al Buraimi 18,

Al Dhahirah 45,

Dhofar 55

Musandam 0.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 50 new cases, Seeb, 175, Amerat 66, Muttrah 32, Muscat 20, and Quriyat 25.

MOH also reported that 799 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 26, 968 in Oman.

A total of 59 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 452, including 116 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).