Oman reports 800 new cases, 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 800 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 160018.

MOH reported three new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,681.

The total recovery cases reached 144639, which is 90.3 percent of the total cases reported.

Seventy-seven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 515, including 160 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Last week, SC said the period between April 1 and May 31, 2021, will be highly critical to the Sultanate. It will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or a ban on movement.

