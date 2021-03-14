Oman reports 8 deaths, 1,610 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,610 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 146,867.

MOH reported eight Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,608.

The total recovery cases reached 135,429, or 93.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 274, including 87 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).