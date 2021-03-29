Oman reports 796 new cases, 1 death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 796 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 156, 883.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,662.

The total recovery cases reached 142,944, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported.

Eighty-four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 505, including 161 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).