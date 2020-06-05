Oman reports 770 new cases, including 5 deaths

Five deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Friday, taking the total toll to 72 from 67.

Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced on Friday 770 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 343 Omanis and 427 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 15, 086, including 72 deaths.

The ministry pointed out that 3, 541 cases have recovered.

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health on Sunday said that some people flouted social distancing rules during Ramadhan and Eid, which increased the number of cases.

The reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.