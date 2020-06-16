CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 745 new cases, including 6 deaths, 1,556 recoveries

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 745 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 377 Omanis and 368 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 25 629, including six deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,627 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 114.

MOH also reported that 1,556 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 11,089 in Oman.

A total of 56 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 327, including 105 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.

 

 

 

