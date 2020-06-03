Oman reports 738 new cases, including 8 deaths

Eight deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, taking the total toll to 67 from 59.

The government has stopped giving updates on individual death cases from Sunday.

So far 42 residents and 25 Omanis have lost lives due to Covid-19 in the country, of which 34 are in the age group 15-59 and 11 of them are women.

Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced on Wednesday 738 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 324 Omanis and 414 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 13, 538, including 67 deaths.

The ministry pointed out that 2, 845 cases have recovered.

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

Among governorates, Muscat tops the list with 10,263 cases including 54 deaths, North Batinah 9180 cases with two deaths, and South Batinah 859 cases with six deaths.

The Ministry of Health has urged residents and citizens to contact the doctor if they suffer from a chronic disease and it is not controlled.

Cases nationality-wise

“Follow the treatment plan and keep taking your medications and if you feel that your control rate is below standard levels, the ministry said.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health on Sunday said that some people flouted social distancing rules during Ramadhan and Eid, which increased the number of cases.

As many as 3,171 Covid-19 tests were carried out on Sunday, taking the total number of tests to 100,184.

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Oman was 33 years old, the minister said.

Five Covid-19 related deaths were recorded outside the hospital.

The reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said. The number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Oman stands at 2,682.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients is now 199, the minister said adding that it is unlikely that vaccine will be developed by the end of the year.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.