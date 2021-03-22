Oman reports 728 new cases, seven deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 728 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 151,528.

MOH reported seven Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,629.

The total recovery cases reached 139, 442, which is 93 percent of the total cases reported.

Seventy-two were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 356, including 104 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).