Oman reports 721 new cases, 15 deaths
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 721 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 122,081.
MOH also reported fifteen new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1338.
The total recovery cases reached 113269, which is 92.8 percent of the total cases reported so far.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 256, including 121 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).