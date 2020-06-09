Oman reports 712 new cases, including 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 712 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 362 Omanis and 350 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 18, 198, including 83 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,688 people were tested today.

Two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 83 from 81.

The ministry pointed out that 4, 152 cases have recovered, an increase of 179 from Monday.

A total of 47 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 291, including 85 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As of Monday, 44 of the victims were in the age group 15-19 and 51 of them were residents.

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said.