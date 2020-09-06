Oman reports 692 new cases, 23 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 87, 072, while the number of recoveries stood at 82, 406, which is 94.6 percent of cases reported.

MOH also reported 693 new cases and 23 deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 728.

The Ministry also pointed out that 58 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 447, of which 155 are in intensive care units (ICU).