CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 692 new cases, 23 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 87, 072, while the number of recoveries stood at 82, 406, which is 94.6 percent of cases reported.

MOH also reported 693 new cases and 23 deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 728.

The Ministry also pointed out that 58 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 447, of which 155 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7783 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Forum to discuss empowerment of SMEs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Forum to discuss empowerment of SMEs

Impersonating policemen, a crime with imprisonment

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Impersonating policemen, a crime with imprisonment

Haitham visits heritage sites in Batinah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Haitham visits heritage sites in Batinah