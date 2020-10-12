CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 685 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 685 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 106, 675, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,222, which is 87.4 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 046.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 543, of which 213 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

