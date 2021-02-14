CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 684 cases, three deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 684 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,306.

MOH reported also three new Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,542.

The total recovery cases reached 129, 0454, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Fourteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 140, including 39 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9590 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Public Establishment for Industrial Estates unveils new brand identity

Oman Observer Comments Off on Public Establishment for Industrial Estates unveils new brand identity

State Council, House of Lords discuss ways to boost relations

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council, House of Lords discuss ways to boost relations