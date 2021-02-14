Oman reports 684 cases, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 684 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 137,306.

MOH reported also three new Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll at 1,542.

The total recovery cases reached 129, 0454, which is 94% of the total recovery rate.

Fourteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 140, including 39 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).