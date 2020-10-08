Oman reports 664 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday announced 664 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 104, 129, while the number of recoveries stood at 91,731, which is 88 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 009.

The Ministry also pointed out that 70 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 557, of which 214 are in intensive care units (ICU).