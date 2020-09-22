Oman reports 660 new cases, 12 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 660 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 94,711.

The number of recoveries stood at 86, 195, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twelve new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 865.

The ministry also pointed out that 57 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 539, of which 179 are in intensive care units (ICU). ONA