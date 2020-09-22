Main Oman 

Oman reports 660 new cases, 12 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 660 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 94,711.

The number of recoveries stood at 86, 195, which is 91 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twelve new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 865.

The ministry also pointed out that 57 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 539, of which 179 are in intensive care units (ICU).  ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7986 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Bank Muscat, MoHE sign agreement for 20 ‘Jesr Al Mustaqbal’ scholarships

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat, MoHE sign agreement for 20 ‘Jesr Al Mustaqbal’ scholarships

Shahabaz enthralls gazal lovers in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Shahabaz enthralls gazal lovers in Muscat

No takers despite lower rents

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on No takers despite lower rents