Oman reports 641 new cases, 13 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 641 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 110, 594.

MOH also reported 13 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,114.

The total recovery cases reached 96, 400, while the recovery rate dropped to 87.1%.

During the past 24 hours reached 50 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 504 cases, of whom 201 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).