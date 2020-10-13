CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 638 new cases, 7 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 638 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 107, 213, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,557, which is 87.2 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 053.

The Ministry also pointed out that 74 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 545, of which 210 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8232 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman Airports take steps to ease Haj traffic

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Airports take steps to ease Haj traffic

Sultanate, Nepal discuss energy sector investment

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Nepal discuss energy sector investment

Breast, thyroid cancers most common among women

Oman Observer Comments Off on Breast, thyroid cancers most common among women