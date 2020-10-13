Oman reports 638 new cases, 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday announced 638 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 107, 213, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,557, which is 87.2 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 053.

The Ministry also pointed out that 74 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 545, of which 210 are in intensive care units (ICU).