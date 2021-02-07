CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 633 new cases, two deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) Sunday reported 633 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,674.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,534.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 698,  94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Sixteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 120, including 43 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The ministry has called upon all citizens and residents to keep cleaning hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, and strictly adhere to the social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.

 

