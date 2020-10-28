CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 618 new cases, 5 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 614 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 114, 434.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,208.

The total recovery cases reached 103, 0060, while the recovery rate climbed to 90%.

During the past 24 hours reached 57 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 447 cases, of which 184 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

