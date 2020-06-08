Oman reports 604 new cases, including 6 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 604 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 340 Omanis and 260 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 17, 486, including 81 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2697 people were tested today.

Six deaths due to Covid-19 were reported on Monday, taking the total toll to 81 from 75.

The ministry pointed out that 3, 793 cases have recovered, an increase of 342 from Sunday.

A total of 25 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 283, including 75 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the death cases, 44 of the victims were in the age group 15-19 and 51 of them were residents.

The first death was that of a 72-year old a citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said.