Oman reports 603 new cases, total now over 10,000

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Saturday 603 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, of which of the new cases are 260 Omanis and 343 cases residents.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 10, 243 in addition to 42 death cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that 2,396 cases have recovered.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the health isolation procedures (in a room with own toilet), as the isolated person is served from outside the room as per the guidelines.

The Ministry also advises citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.