Oman reports 6 deaths today, total of 113 patients in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday announced 919 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 517 Omanis and 402 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 36,953.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 159.

Of the total deaths reported, 100 of them are residents and 59 Omanis; 73 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 86 in the 60+ group and 133 of them are males.

Of the total 159 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 113, followed by South Batinah 16, North Batinah 12, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 4, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 2, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 3.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,474 deaths, followed by UAE 310, Kuwait 341, Qatar 109, and Bahrain 73.

On Saturday, Muscat reported 472 new cases, North al Batinah 77, South al Batinah 141, Al Dhakilyah 73, Al-Wusta 21, South Sharqiyah 29, North Sharqiyah 37, Al Buraimi 2, Al Dhahirah 7, Dhofar 59 and Musandam 15.

The number of deaths increased from 36 on May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence the opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases, the government said.

MOH also reported 881 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 20,363.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital, taking the number of patients admitted to hospitals to 431, including 113 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).