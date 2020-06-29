Oman reports 6 deaths today, including 4 in North Batinah

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 910 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 535 Omanis and 375 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 39, 060.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total toll to 169.

Of the total deaths reported, 103 of them are residents and 66 Omanis; 91 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 78 in the 60+ group and 141 of them are males.

Of the total 169 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 115, followed by South Batinah 18, North Batinah 16, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 5, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 3, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 4.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,551 deaths, followed by UAE 313, Kuwait 348, Qatar 110, and Bahrain 83.

On Monday, Muscat reported 430 new cases

North al Batinah 187,

South al Batinah 56,

Al Dhakilyah 44,

Al-Wusta 00,

South Sharqiyah 34,

North Sharqiyah 11,

Al Buraimi 06,

Al Dhahirah 44,

Dhofar 105

Musandam 0.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 99 new cases, Seeb, 203, Amerat 31, Muttrah 61, Muscat 12 and Quriyat 24.

As of June 25, Oman nearly reported 27,000 cases in one month.

The number of deaths increased from 36 on May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence the opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases, the government said.

MOH also reported that 1, 222 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 22,422 in Oman.

A total of 53 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 423, including 115 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).