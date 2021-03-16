Oman reports 587 new cases, five deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 587 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 148, 010.

MOH reported five Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,614.

The total recovery cases reached 137, 128, including 358 on Tuesday, or 93 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty-one people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 270, including 85 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).