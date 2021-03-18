Oman reports 577 new cases of Covid-19, three deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 577 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 149, 135.

MOH reported three Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,620.

The total recovery cases reached 137, 871, which is 92.4 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty-eight people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 311, including 88 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).