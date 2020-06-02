Oman reports 576 new cases, including 9 deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday 576 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 209 Omanis and 367 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 12, 799 in addition to 59 deaths.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The Ministry also pointed out that 2, 812 cases have recovered.

As of Sunday, Among governorates, Muscat tops the list with 9,256 cases including 39 deaths, Batinah 842 cases with one death, and South Batinah 814 cases with six deaths.

Seven Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 49 including 21 Omanis and 28 expatriates, the Minister of Health in an interview to Oman TV

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi said that some people flouted social distancing rules during Ramadhan and Eid, which increased the number of cases.

As many as 3,171 Covid-19 tests were carried out on Sunday, taking the total number of tests to 100,184.

The youngest person to die of Covid-19 in Oman was 33 years old, the minister said.

Five Covid-19 related deaths were recorded outside the hospital.

The reason for the increased number of recoveries in some countries is the change in the definition of the recovery period while the Sultanate has maintained the post-recovery period of 14 days, the minister said. The number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Oman stands at 2,682.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients is now 199, the minister said adding that it is unlikely that vaccine will be developed by the end of the year.

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

“There is no indication that allowing the first and second packages to open commercial and economic activities was the cause of the high number of injuries,” the minister said.