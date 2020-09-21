Oman reports 576 new cases, 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 576 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 94,051.

The number of recoveries stood at 85, 781, which is 91.2 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Seven new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Monday, taking the total to 853.

The ministry also pointed out that 69 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 551, of which 180 are in intensive care units (ICU). ONA