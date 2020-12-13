Local Main 

Oman reports 571 new cases and 8 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 571 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 126, 240.

MOH reported eight Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,471.

The total recovery cases reached 118,084, which is 93.5 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Ten (10) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 115, including 57 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9019 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mwasalat offers special fares for Khareef

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Mwasalat offers special fares for Khareef

Support for people with hearing impairment

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Support for people with hearing impairment

Camel Ardha race in Yanqul

Oman Observer Comments Off on Camel Ardha race in Yanqul