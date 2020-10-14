CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 563 new cases, 8 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 563 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 107, 776, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,908, which is 87.1 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 061.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 542, of which 216 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8250 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Kin fear reprisals after rout of IS militants

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kin fear reprisals after rout of IS militants

Inactivity causing 3.2 million deaths

Oman Observer Comments Off on Inactivity causing 3.2 million deaths

Electricity demand growth set to decline in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Electricity demand growth set to decline in Oman