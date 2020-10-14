Oman reports 563 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 563 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 107, 776, while the number of recoveries stood at 93,908, which is 87.1 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 061.

The Ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 542, of which 216 are in intensive care units (ICU).