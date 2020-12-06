Oman reports 557 new cases and 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 557 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 124, 886.

MOH reported nine Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,444.

The total recovery cases reached 116,354, which is 93.2 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Ten people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 172, including 88 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).