Oman reports 557 new cases, 13 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced 557 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 91, 973.

The number of recoveries stood at 84, 648, which is 92 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Thirteen new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 818.

The ministry also pointed out that 73 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 506, of which 180 are in intensive care units (ICU). ONA